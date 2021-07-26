Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

Shares of TECH opened at $474.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $479.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

