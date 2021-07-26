Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.51 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.80 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.