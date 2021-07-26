Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.54 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.25.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $329.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.89 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.64. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

