Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.50 Million in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

