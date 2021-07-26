Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Generac by 265.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Generac by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $8,186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1,211.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.88.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $449.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.15 and a 52 week high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

