Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,678 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

NYSE AA opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

