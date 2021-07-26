Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 4,215 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.88. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.36.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

