Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 71,366 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,366 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 124.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 51.8% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

