Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,184 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Avalara by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Avalara by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Shares of AVLR opened at $166.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

