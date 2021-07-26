Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

