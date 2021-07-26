Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.88 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.46 or 0.00041370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $10.88 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00820447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

