Pangolin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00132530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.83 or 1.00172678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00821344 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

