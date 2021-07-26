Pangolin (PNG) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00130286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.98 or 0.99806536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00829490 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

