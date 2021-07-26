Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,244.31

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

