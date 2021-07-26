ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,550.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

