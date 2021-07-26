Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 1.9%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 27,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 161,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

