Patron (PAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,062.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $7,062.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00845831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00084588 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

