PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 33,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,390,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PAVmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.30.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

