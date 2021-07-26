Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Increased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $38,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $395.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

