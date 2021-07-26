PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

PBF opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

