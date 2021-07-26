PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $73.50 million and $668,440.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00797437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 729,105,305 coins and its circulating supply is 275,764,011 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.