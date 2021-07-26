Peercoin (PPC) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $24.90 million and $26,300.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,045,644 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.