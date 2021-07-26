Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.05 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.06.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.