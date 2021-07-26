Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$43.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.16.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.02. 2,485,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,906. The firm has a market cap of C$22.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.