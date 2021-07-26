Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $164,294.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.18 or 1.00676408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.05 or 0.00822203 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.