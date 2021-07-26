Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.32 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.