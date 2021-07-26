Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 4,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $721.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.