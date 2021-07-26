PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $20.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.34 million and the lowest is $19.82 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.52 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $428.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

