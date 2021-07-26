Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Buys $11,815.00 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $166.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

