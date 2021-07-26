Pepemon Pepeballs Achieves Market Cap of $898,192.05 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 90.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for about $64.16 or 0.00173127 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $898,192.05 and $43,067.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014592 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00795813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

