PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $269,433.22 and $392.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,836,275 coins and its circulating supply is 45,596,098 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

