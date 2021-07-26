Perpetual Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56.09 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $454.12 million and $56.09 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00027824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 56.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00815398 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,725,305 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

