Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as £490.74 ($641.15) and last traded at £488.90 ($638.75), with a volume of 2825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £488.50 ($638.23).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £477.46.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

