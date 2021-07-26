PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 59,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 64,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16.

About PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

