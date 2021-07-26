Phil Urban Buys 51 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban bought 51 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £139.74 ($182.57).

Shares of LON:MAB traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 270.80 ($3.54). 293,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 918.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

MAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.