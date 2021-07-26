Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

