Phillips 66 (PSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently:
- 7/23/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/9/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 63,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
