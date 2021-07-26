PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127,948.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $127,948.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00821265 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

