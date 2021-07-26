Phoneum (PHT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,659.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. Phoneum has a market cap of $488,148.90 and $3,659.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.06 or 0.00815717 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,182,240,556 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

