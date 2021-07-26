Phore (PHR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,441.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $6,441.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00252445 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,579,825 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

