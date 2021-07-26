Photon (PHO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Photon has a market cap of $105,498.96 and approximately $7.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,040.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.76 or 0.05879378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.85 or 0.01279270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00349889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00126713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.92 or 0.00588331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.20 or 0.00348801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00268073 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,703,619,807 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

