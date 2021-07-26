Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,717. The stock has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $423.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.