Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $651,769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.01. 32,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

