Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 848,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $218.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

