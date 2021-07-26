Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 275,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,894,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.45. 347,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,366,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

