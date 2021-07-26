Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. 229,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.