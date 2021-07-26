Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 226.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $117.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.04. The firm has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

