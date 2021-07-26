Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 241,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

