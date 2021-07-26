Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,961. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.