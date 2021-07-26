Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 2.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $224.10. 342,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.